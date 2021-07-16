- Advertisement -

It appears Ghanaian screen star Jackie Appiah has so many secret admirers who desire to have her as a wife. In fact, the mother of their children.

Seasoned music producer, Quick Action says his only regret in life was not being able to marry Jackie who’s the mother to a 15-year-old son, Damien Agyemang.

Apparently, as a young producer, Quick Action was obsessed with the decorated actress and businesswoman and wanted to settle down with her.

But his dreams never saw the light till his studio, which was once the powerhouse for hits and a hit factory for musicians back in the days, collapsed.

In an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM on Thursday, July 15, Quick Action disclosed that his achievements spanning over 20 years seems incomplete without Jackie Appiah in his life.

Watch the video HERE:

I want to marry Jackie Appiah and treat her like a Queen – Osebo, Nana Aba’s baby daddy

In October last year, the baby daddy of astute broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamaoah also bared it all out regarding the feelings he has for Jackie Appiah.

Osebo the Zaraman disclosed his promptitude to walk the delectable actress down the aisle(marry her) if there’s a chance for him.

He confessed that he has been admiring her secretly for some time now and per his observations, she perfectly fits his criteria of a marriage material amongst the numerous women he has eyes on.

The fashionista extraordinaire on why he thinks Jackie Appiah could be a good wife revealed that the Ghanaian actress is first of all beautiful, well dressed, she smiles always and top of it all well cultured.

In case you missed this story, read the full gist HERE.