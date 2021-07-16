type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI regret not marrying Jackie Appiah – Producer Quick Action
Entertainment

I regret not marrying Jackie Appiah – Producer Quick Action

By Kweku Derrick
jackie appiah quick action
- Advertisement -

It appears Ghanaian screen star Jackie Appiah has so many secret admirers who desire to have her as a wife. In fact, the mother of their children.

Seasoned music producer, Quick Action says his only regret in life was not being able to marry Jackie who’s the mother to a 15-year-old son, Damien Agyemang.

Apparently, as a young producer, Quick Action was obsessed with the decorated actress and businesswoman and wanted to settle down with her. 

But his dreams never saw the light till his studio, which was once the powerhouse for hits and a hit factory for musicians back in the days, collapsed.

In an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM on Thursday, July 15, Quick Action disclosed that his achievements spanning over 20 years seems incomplete without Jackie Appiah in his life.

Watch the video HERE:

I want to marry Jackie Appiah and treat her like a Queen – Osebo, Nana Aba’s baby daddy

In October last year, the baby daddy of astute broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamaoah also bared it all out regarding the feelings he has for Jackie Appiah.

Osebo the Zaraman disclosed his promptitude to walk the delectable actress down the aisle(marry her) if there’s a chance for him.

He confessed that he has been admiring her secretly for some time now and per his observations, she perfectly fits his criteria of a marriage material amongst the numerous women he has eyes on.

The fashionista extraordinaire on why he thinks Jackie Appiah could be a good wife revealed that the Ghanaian actress is first of all beautiful, well dressed, she smiles always and top of it all well cultured.

In case you missed this story, read the full gist HERE.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
6.4mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News