A Nigerian man has expressed deep regret over his decision to sell his properties to travel abroad to seek greener pastures.

He lamented that after selling two of his properties in Nigeria he ended up stranded in a foreign land with no immediate solution in sight.

In a video circulating online, he said he was at a train station with his luggage around 2 am and he had nowhere to go so he was thinking of sleeping there.

He called out a man named Mr Olaitan for allegedly duping him of N10 million in order to gain employment abroad. The man said he sold his two houses at a cheaper rate in order to make the trip abroad.

According to him, the person that agreed to host him in the country turned out to be a huge disappointment that left him hanging in a place he was not familiar with.

He cried out for help because he has been sent packing by his benefactor accommodating him and he’s stranded at a train station in the cold weather.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the sad video…

iamcensiny – I don’t blame him. He didn’t just move, he moved based on the information he was given which is wrong. This is why you should ask questions, like lots of questions. There are lots of traveling agents out there that’d give you wrong info because they want to eat your money. I feel sorry for him I hope God send a helper on his way ?#Ilosiwaju fun EVERYBODY

parishafrica – Selling properties in Nigeria in search of greener pastures without proper planning?



soplush101 – Don’t japa without a solid plan and a job, being stranded overseas is worst than suffering in Nigeria.



zusk2dbeng – If you want to Japa!. Know this YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN!. Abroad or oversea isn’t what you see in movie not even what people tells you oo #Plan well well In short plan to survive on d street without job else Your story to worst past Broz own #Peace



adufe1803 – Do you think that they are not suffering ? in abroad ? please they do. With that 10m you gave out for visa and stuff can still start a business here in Nigeria ?? .May God help us all. Nigeria will be great again ?

