- Advertisement -

Aspiring president, Prophet Kumchacha, has confessed that he regrets voting for the sitting president, Nana Addo during the 2020s general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime TV, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry expressed his disappointment in Nana Addo for failing to live up to expectations.

READ ALSO: Prophet Kumchacha rain curses on men against his presidential ambition

Going into detail as to why he regrets voting for Nana Addo, Prophet Kumchacha stated that, during John Mahama’s erstwhile administration, Ghanaians were living in better conditions as compared to what were are experiencing at the moment.

He continued that, on a scale of 1-100, he will give John Mahama 85% and Nana Addo 35% because the later has woefully failed.

As commented by Kumchacha, even some NPP bigwigs such as Kennedy Agyapong and Nana Akomea have only declared Nana Addo a failure and that’s even enough because they belong to the same political party as the president.

Kumchacha said;

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar blasts Ghanaians for hooting at Nana Addo

“John Mahama’s governance is 85% and Akufo-Addo’s governance is 35%. This means John Mahama’s governance is the best in everything. Even some of the NPP ministers, including Kennedy Agyapong, Transport Minister, among others, have complained that the government is very bad“

“I thought and hoped he could do the work. I’m disappointed and have regretted voting for him,”

He dared the host of the show to ask 10 Ghanaians if they are happy with Nana Addo’s administration and 8 out of the 10 people will attest to the fact that Nana Addo’s performance is very poor.

READ ALSO: “Akufo Addo comes nowhere near me in terms of development” – John Mahama states