GhPageEntertainmentI rejected Cheddar's offer to be his vice - Samia Nkrumah
I rejected Cheddar’s offer to be his vice – Samia Nkrumah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Cheddar-and-Samia-Nkrumah
Cheddar-and-Samia-Nkrumah

The first daughter of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah has for the first time addressed rumours about joining the New Force Movement led by Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar.

According to Samia Nkrumah, Cheddar reached out to her to join him in his campaign but he turned down the offer with the excuse that she has invested heavily in the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region.

“Cheddar reached out to me to be his running mate but I told him I’ve invested too much in Jomoro and I believe the Nkrumah’s tradition must be represented in parliament in terms of decision-making”, she disclosed.

Months ago some Prophet in the country came out to say that God had revealed to him that Cheddar was destined to be the President of Ghana.

According to the Prophet, in the vision, God directed that Cheddar seek the services of Samia Nkrumah who is the daughter of Ghana’s first President.

Rumours went around that Cheddar had reached out to Samia to become his vice and the only daughter of Kwame Nkrumah was on the verge of joining the New Force Movement.

But Samia has now disclosed in her interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat that she is not joining forces with Cheddar.

Source:GhPage

