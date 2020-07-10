type here...
I want a relationship not carship -Adebayor fires Funny Face after he unfollowed him

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny-Face-and-Adebayor
The brotherly love between former Togolese professional footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor and actor/comedian Funny Face is gradually taking a different turn.

READ ALSO: Adebayor is my brother for life – Funny Face

After the news went out that Adebayor has unfollowed Funny Face, a lot of people were happy since they believe the actor would no more be profiting from the footballer.

There have been a whole lots of buzz on social media in relation to the break-up between the two former best friends.

Funny Face has in a new video sighted on his social media page reacted to the news revealing that no matter what has happened Adebayor still remains his brother and that is for life.

READ ALSO: The reason why Adebayor unfollowed Funny Face on social media revealed

Adebayor in a quick reply posted: I want a relationship not carship.”

See screenshot of the post below;

This first post after unfollowing the comedian on social media has created the impression that he may not have anything to do with Funny Face again.
Source:GHPAGE

