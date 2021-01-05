- Advertisement -

The issue of who deserves the title of Queen Peezy is still in contention between the ex-girlfriend of Patapaa and the German wife.

The German wife identified as Liha Miller in an interview granted to Abeiku Santana after their wedding revealed that she is the original Queen Peezy and all other people who are claiming the title are fake.

She told Abeiku Santana that there are a lot of people who are parading themselves on social media but she is here to announce that she is the original Queen even though she is not going to change her social media handle to that.

But the Ghana Queen Peezy who also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Patapaa has also disclosed that people don’t listen to Liha Miller.

Speaking on GhPage TV, Queen Peezy disclosed that its by the grace of God that she(Liha) came into contact with Patapaa thanks to the media who were just hyping them.

She made it clear that white people are interested in black men hence the reason for her(Liha) relationship with Patapaa in the first place.

She concluded that she is never going to drop the name Queen Peezy and anyone who doesn’t understand why she would continue using the name can contact Instagram for them to take the name from her.