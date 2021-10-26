type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI respect the IGP but I don't fear him - Owusu Bempah
Entertainment

I respect the IGP but I don’t fear him – Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
I respect the IGP but I don't fear him - Owusu Bempah
Owusu Bempah and IGP Dampare
- Advertisement -

For the first time, Prophet Owusu Bempah has talked on Ghana’s current IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

He took time out of his sermon at church on Sunday to talk about the new Inspector General of Police and prophesies.

Prophet Owusu Bempah want to believe that IGP does not despise prophesies.

Without mincing words, he went on to say that he doesn’t fear him, but that he respects his position in the country.

Following the arrest of Jesus Ahoufe over his prophercy about Shatta Wale, some social media users have mentioned that this IGP won’t allow Prophets to operate.

But Rev. Owusu Bempah belives that isn’t the case.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Owusu Bempah said he’s been getting calls from Prophets protesting about the current state of the country in the last few days.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.2mph
0 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News