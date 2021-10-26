- Advertisement -

For the first time, Prophet Owusu Bempah has talked on Ghana’s current IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

He took time out of his sermon at church on Sunday to talk about the new Inspector General of Police and prophesies.

Prophet Owusu Bempah want to believe that IGP does not despise prophesies.

Without mincing words, he went on to say that he doesn’t fear him, but that he respects his position in the country.

Following the arrest of Jesus Ahoufe over his prophercy about Shatta Wale, some social media users have mentioned that this IGP won’t allow Prophets to operate.

But Rev. Owusu Bempah belives that isn’t the case.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Owusu Bempah said he’s been getting calls from Prophets protesting about the current state of the country in the last few days.