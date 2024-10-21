The grandmother of one of the two girls who died in the East Legon accident has disclosed that she drove away some junior pastors sent by Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako.

According to her, her deceased granddaughter Justine Agbenu was the only grandchild she had and she was still mourning her loss when the emissaries came to her house to sympathize with her and her family.

She continued that she received them at her family house and listened to their mission to her house but she had to drive them out of the house because some of them were making distasteful comments.

Late Justine’s grandmother during an interview mentioned that at first, she was against the people coming to visit her because she felt she had no issues with them but rather the police and they should be the ones they should be dealing with.

She said: “On Sunday, I was informed that one of them called my son-in-law, saying they wanted to come here. He told him that the issue was with the police and so there was no need. His response was that, ‘it has happened already.”

“What were they coming to do? I don’t have an issue with them; the issue is in the hands of the police,” she said.

The grandmother at the end of the interview mentioned that she wants justice to be served and that is Bishop Salifu Amoako and his son facing the full rigorous of the law.