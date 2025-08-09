I saw Apostle John Prah being kept in a coffin- man of God says

A Ghanaian man of God named De Lighter Roja has dropped a doom prophecy about a Ghanaian actor who doubles as a man of God, Apostle John Prah.

Speaking in a viral video, the man of God disclosed that he had a scary Revelation about the Kumawood actor, however, all plans to reach out to him have failed.

Prophet Roja noted that he tried reaching out to the actor to disseminate the information to him so that it does not become known to the public but he is yet to be able to do that.

Since all plans so far have proved futile, the man of God stated that he thinks using this medium is the best.

The man of God stated that in a revelation from God, he saw Apostle John Prah being kept in a coffin even though it is not yet his time to buy his ticket to the land of silence.