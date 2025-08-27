type here...
I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

By Mzta Churchill

A young guy named Desmond has brought to the limelight how he slept with a nurse in her room, using an iPhone XR to persuade her.

Desmond, who appeared on Lawson Afisem hosted by Maame Frimpomaa Korankye better known as MFK gave a blow-by-blow account of what transpired between her and the nurse, begging that he needed his phone back.

Desmond claims he met the nurse named Nana Akua on TikTok and took her number, after which he expressed interest in her, and, the nurse accepted his proposal.

He noted that during their conversation, the nurse complained about not having a good phone, so, as a young man who plans to lead her to the altar, he promised to get her an iPhone 13.

Desmond noted that days after the duo had met, he visited the nurse and slept with her in her room, adding that, Nana Akua also visited him in his house.

However, things did not go as planned as Demond disclosed that during their relationship, he sensed that Nana Akua was nothing but a scammer whose intention of associating with him was to dupe him.

The young man claims he was unable to purchase the iPhone 13 for the lady, and at the moment, Nana Akua has taken his iPhone XR and refused to return it.

