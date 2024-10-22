I Saw John Mahama Declared The Winner In The 2024 Election- Prophet Bernard Reveals

Plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the 2024 General elections, as a result, God has started speaking to His men and women of God.

Nigel Gaisie, and Prophet Owusu Bempah among others are a few men of God who have proclaimed the winner of the yet to occur general election, claiming God revealed to them.

In a new development, a Ghanaian man of God, identified as Prophet Bernadel Bernard has also added his voice to the debate of who wins in the presidential race.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the man of God posted a picture of the former president who doubles as the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama with a lengthy caption.

In the caption, Prophet Bernard disclosed that God had already revealed to him who was going to be the winner among the numerous presidential candidates.

According to him, God has revealed to him that the former president will stand tall among his competitors in the upcoming general election.