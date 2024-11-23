I See Human Hands At Where I Sell Food- Woman Shares

A Ghanaian woman has brought to the limelight the challenges food vendors go through.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage, she stated that she has been seeing the hands of human beings where she cooks, more often than not.

She claims she discovered that some of these are plans by her enemies and competitors to bring her down.

When asked what she does anytime she sees such, the young woman said she prays over it.