I See Human Hands At Where I Sell Food- Woman Shares

By Mzta Churchill
A Ghanaian woman has brought to the limelight the challenges food vendors go through.

Even though they do not make huge profits from selling food, a young woman has disclosed that food vendors face a lot of challenges.

Just like any other profession, the food vendor has disclosed that food vendors are faced with numerous spiritual attacks.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage, she stated that she has been seeing the hands of human beings where she cooks, more often than not.

She claims she discovered that some of these are plans by her enemies and competitors to bring her down.

When asked what she does anytime she sees such, the young woman said she prays over it.

