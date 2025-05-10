type here...
I see myself preaching the word of God- Afenyo Markin

By Mzta Churchill

Minority leader, Afenyo Markin aka “mighty minority” has disclosed that he is likely to become a man of God.

The politician claims had it not been for the fact that he is a politician, he might have become a man of God.

READ ALSO: Akufo Addo should be praised if the Cedis is performing well- Okatakyie Afrifa

According to Afenyo, he has always been dreaming about being a man of God.

He noted that, he sees himself preaching the word of God, hence, Ghanaians should not be surprised should they see him do such.

Afenyo Markins claims should he stop being a politician today, he will get into the ministry to fulfill his dream.

3 People Jailed 19 Years For Stealing iPhone 6s

Akufo Addo should be praised if the Cedis is performing well- Okatakyie Afrifa

