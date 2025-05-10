I see myself preaching the word of God- Afenyo Markin

Minority leader, Afenyo Markin aka “mighty minority” has disclosed that he is likely to become a man of God.

The politician claims had it not been for the fact that he is a politician, he might have become a man of God.

According to Afenyo, he has always been dreaming about being a man of God.

He noted that, he sees himself preaching the word of God, hence, Ghanaians should not be surprised should they see him do such.

Afenyo Markins claims should he stop being a politician today, he will get into the ministry to fulfill his dream.