I see Naana Brown as my small girl; She’s not my friend – Maame Ngege sets the records straight (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

Maame Ngege who has a long-standing beef with Naana Brown has set the records straight concerning the kind of relationship they shared before their beef.

During an exclusive interview on GhPage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem show hosted by King Asu-B, Maame Ngege claimed that she was never friends with Naana Brown.

According to Maame Ngege, she only got to know about Naana Brown because of Nana Agradaa.

Going into details, Maame Ngege also added that, Naana Brown was serving Nana Agradaa as her househelp and that’s how she got to know her.

As bragged by Maame Ngege, Naana Brown couldn’t even come close to her, because she was just Nana Agradaa’s mere maid.

Without mincing words, Maame Ngege emphatically stated that she’s not afraid of Naana Brown because she sees her as someone beneath her.

