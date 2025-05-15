I see your 4k Cedis as coins- “Susu” leader tells member

The fight between a member and her “Susu” leader has escalated to a point where the latter has used an unprintable words on the initial.

The “Susu” leader, who is a young beautiful lady, has told the member, who also happens to be a lady to stop worrying her.

The “Susu” leader claims the member is giving her too much pressure after she requested her money.

READ ALSO: I would fire Sammy Gyamfi if I were the president- Kennedy Agyapong

According to the “Susu” leader, she sees 4k Cedis as coins, so, the member should stop troubling her.

She noted that she keeps money worth thousands of cedis for people who do not give her pressure, so, the member shouldn’t think she would run away with her 4000 Cedis.