type here...
Entertainment

I see your 4k Cedis as coins- “Susu” leader tells member

By Mzta Churchill

The fight between a member and her “Susu” leader has escalated to a point where the latter has used an unprintable words on the initial.

The “Susu” leader, who is a young beautiful lady, has told the member, who also happens to be a lady to stop worrying her.

The “Susu” leader claims the member is giving her too much pressure after she requested her money.

READ ALSO: I would fire Sammy Gyamfi if I were the president- Kennedy Agyapong

According to the “Susu” leader, she sees 4k Cedis as coins, so, the member should stop troubling her.

She noted that she keeps money worth thousands of cedis for people who do not give her pressure, so, the member shouldn’t think she would run away with her 4000 Cedis.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Stop praising the NDC for the good performance of the Cedi, they haven’t done anything- Kennedy Agyapong

I would fire Sammy Gyamfi if I were the president- Kennedy Agyapong

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, May 15, 2025
29.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways