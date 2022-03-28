- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensa, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has finally responded to widespread reports about her alleged food trade in the United States, giving insights into why she dropped her acting career.

For many years, Kumawood star’s whereabouts were unknown and the reason for her absence in movies remained a mystery, despite her being the cash cow of producers.

It later emerged that she had relocated to the United States, where she sells Banku and Kenkey, according to broadcast journalist Nana Yaa Brefo during an interview with Papa Kumasi in 2018.

It’s been four years and Kyeiwaa has now found her voice to respond to all the brouhaha and criticism the revelation by Nana Yaa triggered in the local digital space. Some Ghanaians abroad also had their two cents to share.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Kyeiwaa bemoaned how the story was sold to the masses without proper checks done by journalists to confirm the facts.

According to her, the movie industry did not fetch her enough money and her quest for greener pastures landed her a job as a staff in a restaurant abroad.

She further condemned the hypocrisy of Ghanaians who try to smile and take photos with her and later project a different story after meeting her.

Watch the video to know more…

Kyeiwaa whose acting finesse kept cinephiles glued to their sets remains one of Ghana’s popular actresses who rose to fame following her back to back feature in Kumawood movies.

She is seen as a comic character, and many times acts as a witch or bad person/mother in the movies.

Having acted alongside other heavyweight actors and actresses including Nkansah Lil Win, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo, and many others but the actress left for the USA after the ‘collapsed’ of the movie industry.

Nana Yaa Brefo shared her story while discussing the poor financial state of the movie industry in Kumasi and the quality of their movies with Papa Kumasi to buttress her point that the Kumawood industry is now suffering from financial constraints.