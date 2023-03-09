- Advertisement -

A documentary by TV3 uncovers how active sex workers and retired hookup girls clandestinely sell the sperm of their clients to the highest bidder.

They collect the sperm, meet the buyer, and sell it to them at a high fee.

The special report by TV3, a media firm in Ghana, throws more light on the devilish acts of these sex workers, who are motivated to make more money from the sale of these sperms.

The exposé tells how these individuals liaise with hotel workers for the constant and reliable supply of these biological materials.

According to them, the big men are always ready to pay more for the sperm, and as a result, these sex workers have made it a point to always get them from their clients.

One retired hookup girl named Sharon who agreed to speak with the team who organised the documentary disclosed that she sells some of the used condoms to popular pastors.

She recounted how she delivered some of her ‘products’ to a well-known Evangelist in the Volta region.

Now hotels no be safe again because someone wants to make money? Smh pic.twitter.com/BSxXeSUTcq — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 8, 2023

Check out some of the reactions from shocked Ghanaians…

Agyapong Ralph – Now people will believe that there is something in this world.joke with your life on this earth when u die u ll face God for accountability.

Abugri Lydia – I wouldn’t have missed this documentary for anything. I opened my mouth throughout. Eeeii things dey happen

Don Pierro – This is criminal and these people need to be prosecuted.

Elijah Ndelwine Ngubra – God save your children This thing koraa hmmm…

