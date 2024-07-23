type here...
GhPageNews"I send my naket photos to my boyfriend as lunch" - Actress...
News

“I send my naket photos to my boyfriend as lunch” – Actress Asokwa Beyonce reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
I send my naket photos to my boyfriend as lunch - Actress Asokwa Beyonce reveals (Video)

Kumawood star and mother of two, Asokwa Beyonce, has openly disclosed that she sometimes sends photos of her private parts to her boyfriend.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Asokwa Beyonce didn’t mince words to confirm that she randomly sends her naket photos to her boyfriend.

Going into details, Asokwa Beyonce added that she intentionally sets the photos at view once.

Explaining why she sets the private photos at view once, Asokwa Beyonce explained that she intentionally does that to prevent her lover from saving the photos on his phone.

Aswokwa Beyonce further added that she sends the private photos as a surprise to her boyfriend.

As stated by Asokwa Beyonce, her boyfriend is matured hence she’s not worried about sending him that kind of pictures.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
4.8mph
75 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways