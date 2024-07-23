“I send my naket photos to my boyfriend as lunch” – Actress Asokwa Beyonce reveals (Video)

Kumawood star and mother of two, Asokwa Beyonce, has openly disclosed that she sometimes sends photos of her private parts to her boyfriend.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Asokwa Beyonce didn’t mince words to confirm that she randomly sends her naket photos to her boyfriend.

Going into details, Asokwa Beyonce added that she intentionally sets the photos at view once.

Explaining why she sets the private photos at view once, Asokwa Beyonce explained that she intentionally does that to prevent her lover from saving the photos on his phone.

Aswokwa Beyonce further added that she sends the private photos as a surprise to her boyfriend.

As stated by Asokwa Beyonce, her boyfriend is matured hence she’s not worried about sending him that kind of pictures.

Watch the video below to know more…