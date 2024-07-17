type here...
“I sent the video to the police” – Vim Lady goes deep into Nana Poku’s intercourse with 14-year-old student (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ace radio presenter, Vim Lady, has shared her two cents about the trending issue involving Nana Poku Piesie and the 14-year-old student he claims to have had intercourse with.

Speaking in a self-made video, Vim Lady disclosed that she sent the video to the police.

According to Vim Lady, after she sent the video to the police, she got feedback from the security agency that they already had the clip and were searching for Nana Poku Piesie.

Radio presenter who bragged about sleeping with his 14-year-old student arrested - Photos

Addressing the issue, Vim Lady also educated that, Nana Poku Piesie is currently standing trial against the State.

She further stated that, once Nana Poku admitted to sleeping with a minor on live radio, he would eventually be dragged to court and might even suffer a jail sentence.

As explained by Vim Lady, even if the said minor attests to the court that she agreed to sleep with Nana Poku, the judge will still not consider her submission because she was just 14 and knew nothing about consent.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

