I shot an animal in the bush and the next day my uncle came to tell me I had killed a relative- hunter says

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian hunter known as Isaac has revealed how he killed an animal in the bush and it turned out to be a relative.

Isaac made the shocking disclosure when sharing his experience as a hunter on Razak Ghana TV.

The hunter confirmed that almost all the scary stories about hunting being speculated are true, revealing that numerous ones do not even get out.

The hunter noted that he had met numerous scary beings, and had experienced in the forest, however, what stands tall among them is his recent hunt for animals in the bush.

Sharing the experience, Isaac claims he went to the forest and to his surprise, and fortunately for him, he saw an animal which when sold, could get him a lot of money.

After thanking God for answering his prayers, Isaac disclosed that he shot the animal multiple times until it finally died.

Following that, he shared that he took the animal to the house and as usual, took his part and sold the rest to his clients.

Shockingly enough, the hunter claims that a few days after the incident, his uncle came to him in his house to question him about why he killed his relative.

The hunter stated that his uncle said categorically that he shot and killed a relative instead of an animal during his last hunting trip.

