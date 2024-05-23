type here...
I should die if I ever go under the knife to enhance my body – Akuapem Poloo

By Qwame Benedict
Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has made a shocking declaration that she should never come out of the theater alive if she ever goes to enhance her body.

According to the actress, she is very much okay with the body she has now and doesn’t see the need or the reason why she should do something to it.

She went on to say not only body enhancement but she will never do any tattoos on her body.

Akuapem Poloo who has been away from controversies since converting to Islam disclosed that people envy her flat tummy, her backside and her slim figure.

On matters of skin bleaching, she with mincing words revealed that she has never bleached her skin and what people see is her natural colour.

