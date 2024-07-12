“I showed my naketness to married Fada Dickson” – Afia Schwar confesses plus hot secrets (Video)

Loudmouth Afia Schwar has openly confessed that she once showed her nakedness to Fada Dickson.

Speaking in an emotional TikTok live session, Afia Shwar alleged that during the period she was undergoing a series of surgical operations, she usually shared pictures of her nakedness with him.

According to Afia Schwar, she trusted Fada Dickson so much hence she wasn’t worried or scared to share her nakedness with him.

Pained Afia Schwar called out Fada Dickson for sharing her naked pictures with her foes.

Brave Afia Schwar also emphatically stated that she’s very ashamed of Fada Dickson because she saw him as a father figure.

Watch the video below to know more…