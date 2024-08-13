type here...
I sleep nowadays with a gun in my hand – A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Musician turned politician Kwame A Plus has claimed he is a target of many bad people in the country due to his take on political matters in the country.

He stated that since he doesn’t condone evil deals, many people are unhappy with him because he is always exposing them and they in return threaten his life.

Speaking during an interview, he said while the majority of people go to bed with the Bible in their hands, he goes to bed with a gun in his hands because he doesn’t take threats on his life as a joke.

He said he has had one or two threats on his life and he has always given them the address to his house to make the job easy for them.

A Plus disclosed that he is not like his friend Fennec Okyere who was the manager for Kwaw Kese who had no protection and allowed some foolish people to storm his house and kill him.

Source:GhPage

