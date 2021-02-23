type here...
I sleep with 70 women every month – Oboy Siki

By Qwame Benedict
Oboy Siki
Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys is back again and and this time he has revealed the number of women he sleeps with every month.

Oboy Siki is not new to comment of such nature as it would be remembered that he in the past during an interview revealed that he is only interested in young girls adding that at his age he has no taste for old women as the case should be.

According to the popular actor in an interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV, at his young age he was the one chasing ladies but at his old age the story is now different as they are rather the one chasing him.

The veteran actor in the interview revealed that he had 9 children with seven different women but he is married to two women with one dead.

On the matterr of ladies, he revealed that he sleeps with at between 60 to 70 ladies a month.

He concluded that as at the time of loosing count in 2019, he had slept with 2500 ladies but for now he has stopped counting.

Source:Ghpage

