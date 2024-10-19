I Sleep With Girls And Dawg Them- Aboske

Dr. Likee’s boy, Aboske is currently trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

The real age of the young actor has been a question to many, as they contemplate over whether he is young or old.

Even though his interview with actor Kwaku Manu made made many think that he is very old, his recent interview on Fakye Tv says otherwise.

Speaking on Fakye TV sighted by Ghpage.com, Aboske has finally let the cat out of the bag, saying that he is 17 years of age.

When asked whether his colleague, Kompany is in a serious relationship or not, Aboske came in to answer the question for Kompany and himself.

According to Aboske, he does not have any serious girlfriend, because what he does is “Hit And Run”, which means that he proposes to girls with the intention of sleeping with them, and as soon as he sleeps with them, he is done with them.