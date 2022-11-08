- Advertisement -

Social media went into turmoil as a young Ghanaian woman revealed the type of work she undertakes.

On video, a woman admitted that she is involved in prostitution and makes her life off of it.

She described her work as a night hustle and disclosed her fees.

The unnamed lady claims that she charges GHC 50 for a brief period of time and GHC 5 for the room.

She continued by revealing that on good days, she can earn between GHC 600 and 700.

She described the space as having a bed and a fan in a good wooden construction.

Additionally, the GHC 5 they pay for the accommodation includes condoms and tissues.

According to her, despite making all those monies, she ends up using them on drugs which is destroying her life.

The young woman admitted that despite having children, she finds it difficult to send them money regularly since she spends practically all of it on drugs.

