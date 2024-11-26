I Slept With 2500 Women In 2019 Alone- Oboy Siki Brags

Controversial Oboy Siki has said that if Ghanaians will not give him his flowers, he will take them himself.

The controversial Kumawood actor has said that if there is anyone to be praised, it is he, and not Equatorial Guinea’s politician, Baltazar.

Oboy Siki made this statement when he was reacting to Baltazar’s viral video that received massive comments across social media platforms.

Reacting to it, Oboy Siki stated that Baltazar had not done enough, hence, he shouldn’t be praised.

Oboy Siki does not understand why Ghanaians among people from diverse countries would give Baltazar a legendary status when he slept with only 400 women.

According to him, even though he does not record sleeping with ladies, he has slept with many ladies more than Baltzar.

In buttressing his assertion, Oboy Siki revealed that in 2019 alone, he slept with about 2500 women.