“I slept with a lot of ladies during my prime” – Gyedu Blay Ambolley 

By Armani Brooklyn
Ace and celebrated Ghanaian musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has confessed that during his prime years, he was a top-notch womanizer.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV XYZ, the veteran musician took us back to the days he was all over the place as was the ladies’ man.

As confessed by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley he slept with countless women because he was a big star then and as we all know, almost 90% of women want to mingle with celebrities.

He further added that there were some days he slept with three different women who visited him at different times of the day.

During the interview, he hilariously disclosed that he was hailed as a “Champion” in his vicinity by his peers because they deemed him adventurous and very courageous.

In the latter parts of the live TV conversation, he stated that he still regrets forcing two of the ladies to abort their babies because he was not in the position to raise kids.

    Source:GHpage

