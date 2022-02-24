type here...
“I slept with her the night before her wedding & later went to spray cash on her husband” – Guy confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
A guy has taken to the internet to make a confession to how he slept with a lady the night before her wedding and later proceeded to spray cash on the bride and the groom during the D-day.

As revealed by the guy, he has slept with two different ladies in such instances and perhaps he’s not stopping anytime soon.

Honestly, I don’t know why the guy boldly came out to make this confession because ladies are humans just like us and they succumb to temptations as well.

So, if you jam a serial cheat well, that’s life. But I hope this guy won’t be angry if someone sleeps with his wife prior wedding.

Check out the screenshot below to know more…

