I slept with men for money & have now contracted HIV – Slayqueen cries

By Armani Brooklyn
In a brave and heart-wrenching confession, Pamela, a popular South African slay queen, has publicly revealed that she has contracted HIV.

The young influencer shared her story on her Instagram stories.

In the sad write-up, Pamela admitted that she contracted the virus as a result of engaging in multiple relationships with men in exchange for money.

In her emotional post, Pamela expressed deep regret over her choices and additionally reflected on how she had disappointed her parents by dropping out of school.

Despite her painful situation, Pamela’s message was filled with cautionary advice for other young women who may be considering similar lifestyles.

She urged them to be careful and think critically about the dangers of trading their health and future for temporary financial gain.

