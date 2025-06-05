type here...
Entertainment

I slept with my baby mama when she came with her husband to see our child- man brags

By Mzta Churchill

A young Ghanaian man has bragged about adding a new achievement to his numerous achievements.

The young man has taken to social media to make it known that despite the separation between him and his baby mama, he still slept with her.

Narrating the recent s3xual intercouse that occurred between the duo, the young man stated that her baby mama and her current husband came to visit their child.

While the husband was in the car, the baby mama, according to the man came to the room to check up on the child.

The man noted that during that period, he had the opportunity to sleep with his baby mama while her husband continued to wait for her outside in his car.

- GhPage
