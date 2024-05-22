“I slept with my wife’s brother by mistake” – Husand cries and seeks advice as his marriage is about to collapse

A married man with 5 kids has anonymously shared a very bizarre real-life event on Facebook.



According to his post, he said he had accidentally slept with his wife’s brother a few months back which is quite strange.

READ ALSO: Video: GH gay man lashed after he was caught allegedly trying to have intercourse with another man

Man

His problems started when his brother-in-law claimed to have repented and given his life to Christ and wanted to make restitution by confessing to the extended family of their sexual encounter.

His greater worry was bagging a fourteen-year imprisonment as gay practices are illegal in his homeland.



He has now come to seek advice from social media users on how to strategically deal with the issue.

Netizens Reactions…

@Sim Pli Cityy: Just go to jail bro. Nobody needs you here ?

@Precious Obyno: I had to read the first sentence 5 times cos i was confused, before i read the whole thing?????

@Blessing Martins: Who else read the first sentence more than twice

@Princess Mary A Ngele: I don’t understand

@Jo Lisa: Did he say “by accident ” ?

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending adults-only TV3 video that has got Ghanaians talking