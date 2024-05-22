type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I slept with my wife's brother by mistake" - Husand cries and...
News

“I slept with my wife’s brother by mistake” – Husand cries and seeks advice as his marriage is about to collapse

By Armani Brooklyn
Man-crying
Man-crying

A married man with 5 kids has anonymously shared a very bizarre real-life event on Facebook.


According to his post, he said he had accidentally slept with his wife’s brother a few months back which is quite strange.

READ ALSO: Video: GH gay man lashed after he was caught allegedly trying to have intercourse with another man

Man sitting on the floor crying
Man

His problems started when his brother-in-law claimed to have repented and given his life to Christ and wanted to make restitution by confessing to the extended family of their sexual encounter.

His greater worry was bagging a fourteen-year imprisonment as gay practices are illegal in his homeland.


He has now come to seek advice from social media users on how to strategically deal with the issue.

Netizens Reactions…

@Sim Pli Cityy: Just go to jail bro. Nobody needs you here ?

@Precious Obyno: I had to read the first sentence 5 times cos i was confused, before i read the whole thing?????

@Blessing Martins: Who else read the first sentence more than twice

@Princess Mary A Ngele: I don’t understand

@Jo Lisa: Did he say “by accident ” ?

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending adults-only TV3 video that has got Ghanaians talking

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.8mph
100 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways