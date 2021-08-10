- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has passed a comment in her new post which has got some people asking questions about her lifestyle.

It is a known fact the former UCC SRC president aspirant has bipolar and she has on countless occasions made it known to the public but little did we know she was also doing drugs.

Recently, TPP founder Kwame A Plus launched an attack on her after she came out to mention some names claiming to have slept with her.

In his attack, A Plus noted that Abena Korkor is a weed smoker saying “You are always fooling on social media because of the hard drugs and the wee you take…..”

Abena Korkor has responded to this allegation by Kwame A Plus has confirmed that indeed she is a weed smoker but that doesn’t stop her from saying the truth.

She posted: “Whether I live with bipolar or not, the truth is only one. And yes I smoke weed sometimes and so what. I used to have manic episodes before I ever tried it. If not anything it has stabilized me more. Empty barrel rolling and making the most noise.”

See the screenshot of her post below: