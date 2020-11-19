GhPage has obtained audio of comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face confessing that he’s a weed smoker.

According to him in the audio, he smokes weed not for any bad reasons but medicinal purposes.

In the same audio, Funny Face, aka ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ alleged that his baby mama, Vanessa, is also a habitual weed smoker; that’s why men are not approaching have a life with her.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW

Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa, have been in the news for weeks now after he (Funny Face) accused marriage counselor Maama Yeboah Asiedu of wrecking his relationship with baby mama.

In a video, unhappy Funny Face vented his fury on Maame Yeboah Asiedu, insulting her without mincing words for coming between himself and Vanessa. Watch the full video below;

Vanessa, who apparently has long been playing the victim, reacted to her twin’s father’s claims, Funny Face aka ‘Children President.’

Rebutting to the rants and many allegations from Funny Face revealed how she had been maltreated in the latter’s hands.

Speaking to Rashad on GhPage TV, the pregnant mother of twins recounted that Funny Face physically assaulted her a month after she had a C-S delivery.

Vanessa said he kicked her in the belly. Watch the full video below as she narrates her ordeal in the hands of Funny Face;