I smuggle my cocoa to Togo to sell for GHS 8000 instead of GHS 3000 in Ghana – GH cocoa farmer reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A cocoa farmer from the Oti Region has taken a strong stand against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, declaring that he will never use his land for such activities.

In a video shared on social media, the farmer explained his decision by revealing that cocoa farming is not only more profitable but also safer for the environment compared to the destructive impact of galamsey.

The farmer revealed that the current cocoa pricing in Ghana, which stands at GHS 3,000 per bag, is far less lucrative than in neighbouring Togo, where he can sell a bag for GHS 8,000.

He admitted that due to the drastic price difference, he smuggles his cocoa to Togo for a higher profit.

Despite the profitability of cocoa in Togo, he expressed disappointment in Ghana’s pricing system, noting that the higher price in Togo gives farmers more incentive to abandon the local market.

