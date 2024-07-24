I sold pure water and played football without boots – Derek Boateng recounts tough childhood (Video)

Former Blackstars player, Derrick Boateng, has taken us deep into his childhood days.

Contrary to the notion that he grew up in an affluent home, the player has disclosed otherwise.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FiiFi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Derrick Boateng recounted his tough upbringing.

As revealed by Derrick, he once sold pure water on the streets of Accra because his mother is blind and his father was nowhere to be found.

Talking about how he started playing football, Derrick disclosed that he developed love for the sport at age 10 and because his mother couldn’t afford to buy him a boot, he played with his barefoot covered with bandages.

According to Derrick, because his father was absent, he started taking care of his mother and other siblings when he was just 13 years old through menial jobs.

Watch the video below to know more…