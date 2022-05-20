type here...
Entertainment

I speak English that brings money – Chairman Wontumi

By Kweku Derrick
Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has debunked assertions that he struggles to express himself in the English language.

Despite attending Prempeh College and studying General Arts in Secondary School, the politician grapples to communicate eloquently in the Queen’s language.

However, he says he is confident about his proficiency given that he is able to communicate adequately whenever he transacts business.

“…We go to school to make friends and also to have information that will help us in future,” Mr Boasiako said in an interview on the Delay Show which was aired at the weekend.

I don’t speak useless English, I speak English that would bring in money that would make my workers comfortable and expand my companies, he said.

Wontumi further disclosed that the student who used to top his General Arts class was now a police officer [working for the state to pay him] while he (Wontumi) was in business [working, paying himself].

The buisnessman indicated that he had lived in London for years, thus speaking English was not a problem but he ensures that he only focuses on the expresses himself in places that would be profitable to him.

    Source:GHPage

