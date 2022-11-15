- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and tagged NPP sympathizer, Sarkodie, has revealed that he spends 2000 cedis on fuel every 3 days.

Making an appearance on George Quaye’s show on Joy FM named Showbiz A to Z program, the “Adonai” hitmaker bitterly lamented over the recent downturn in the country.

According to Sarkodie, things have become so rough that surviving in Ghana has now become a skill.

He continued that because of the recent consistent increase in fuel prices, he now spends 2000 cedis to fill his tank every 3 days.

Sarkodie made this shocking disclosure when answering a question about the economic situation in Ghana now.

Meanwhile, this is what he actually said;

I wouldn’t be able to have my hands on everything because at least thank God, we have moved from a certain stage where our problems may not necessarily be like the regular person on the street.”

“if myself I can have a level of hardship in certain things, it’s not hardship (per se) but it was a big shock, fuel prices is crazy. To fill my car now, I am hitting towards 2,000 cedis, which is serious.

“You need about 2,000 cedis to be able to run around three days,”

