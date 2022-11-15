type here...
I spend 2000 cedis on fuel every 3 days – Sarkodie reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and tagged NPP sympathizer, Sarkodie, has revealed that he spends 2000 cedis on fuel every 3 days.

Making an appearance on George Quaye’s show on Joy FM named Showbiz A to Z program, the “Adonai” hitmaker bitterly lamented over the recent downturn in the country.

According to Sarkodie, things have become so rough that surviving in Ghana has now become a skill.

He continued that because of the recent consistent increase in fuel prices, he now spends 2000 cedis to fill his tank every 3 days.

Sarkodie made this shocking disclosure when answering a question about the economic situation in Ghana now.

Meanwhile, this is what he actually said;

I wouldn’t be able to have my hands on everything because at least thank God, we have moved from a certain stage where our problems may not necessarily be like the regular person on the street.”

“if myself I can have a level of hardship in certain things, it’s not hardship (per se) but it was a big shock, fuel prices is crazy. To fill my car now, I am hitting towards 2,000 cedis, which is serious.

“You need about 2,000 cedis to be able to run around three days,”

The country is hard but I don’t regret saying “Nana Toaso” – Sarkodie

Sarkodie says he stands by the fact that he musically campaigned for the re-election of President Akufo-Addo by saying “Nana Toaso” in his song.

According to him, although it came across as politically controversial, he has no regrets about his actions which sought to appreciate the works of the President.

Speaking on 3Music TV, Sarkodie said he benefitted directly from the free water, free electricity and free SHS and thus decided to endorse the candidature of Akufo-Addo for the 2020 elections. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

