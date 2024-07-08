“I spent GHS 60,000 during my two weeks stay in the UK” – Radio presenter Nana Romeo alleges

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo, known in private life as Abdul Karim, has disclosed the substantial amount he spent during his most recent travel to the United Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix, the Accra FM host revealed that he spent GHS 60,000 for a two-week stay in the UK, excluding airfare.

Nana Romeo explained that his travel expenses coverd a range of activities and necessities during his stay.

During the interview, Nana Romeo also took the opportunity to educate listeners on the visa acquisition process.

He emphasized that obtaining a visa is not as challenging as some might think, provided that applicants meet the necessary requirements.

“It’s not difficult to get a visa if you have all the required documents and meet the criteria set by the embassy,” he stated.

Nana Romeo also shared valuable tips for those aspiring to travel internationally.

He highlighted the importance of thorough preparation and understanding the specific needs of visa officials.

“Visa officials look for many things before they give approvals. It’s crucial to ensure that your application is complete and accurate,” he advised.

The revelation of Nana Romeo’s travel expenses has sparked conversations among his fans and the broader public.

Many expressed surprise at the high cost of his trip, while others have commended him for his transparency and willingness to share useful information about the visa process.