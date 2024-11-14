I spent over $35,000 on our wedding – Husband weeps after finding wife in Baltazar’s atopa videos

A distraught husband has publicly spoken after discovering that his wife, whom he supported extensively, was involved in an affair with Balthazar Engonga.

In a heartfelt statement, he shared how he spent over $35,000 on their wedding and extended financial help to her family, only to be shattered upon seeing a video of his wife in a compromising position with Engonga.

Overwhelmed with betrayal, he revealed the emotional toll the incident has taken, noting that the betrayal has left a lasting impact on his mental health.

In his own words;

Balthazar Politician

“I spent over 35000 dollars on our wedding and gave this woman everything she wanted to take care of her brothers, her mother and her entire family, only for me to see Balthazar having his way with her in a cheap bush.

I felt so much immense pain when I saw the video of my wife in that position, it kept playing in my head.

I don’t know how I am going to survive from this kind of betrayal” Husband to one of Balthazar’s concubines speaks out.

