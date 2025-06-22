I started my business with 2 Cedis 40 pesewas- rich man says

The CEO of St. Philip Enterprise, Philip Danquah has said that he started his business with 2 Ghana Cedis 40 pesewas.

The now-rich business mogul made the shocking disclosure during an interview with Afia Amankwah Tamakloe on Adom TV.

Speaking during the interview, the young business man admitted that he counts himself as one of the successful business men in Ghana.

Sharing how he started, the business mogul said that he started with a peanut, hoping that things would get better.

When asked about his capital, the business mogul shockingly revealed that he started his business with 2 Cedis 40 pesewas.