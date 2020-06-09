Daniel Duncan Williams undoubtedly is way out of control sitting in judgement of how he’s constantly showing off his nude and passing some wild comments about his father,

He has seen his name on all major headline news across the country and also on trend at the number one (1) spot on Twitter all for the bad reasons.

This attitude of him has many people wondering what could have made the son of a world-known preacher behave this way.

Daniel, unperturbed about what’s happening has taken to social media in a new video to brag about the age he actually started smoking weed.

According to him, he started smoking at age 15 when he was in school and under the care of his father Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

The reason for his addiction to smoking weed is something we are yet to come to terms with.