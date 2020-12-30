I started the very first fanbase in Ghana- Sarkodie brags

- Advertisement -

Decorated Ghanaian rap artist, Sarkodie, has laid claims on being the first ever musician in the country to start a fanbase.

In a recent interview with blogger Kobby Kyei, the rapper among his numerous achievements said that he was the first to build a vibrant fanbase in the country.

Touted as Africa’s biggest rapper, Sarkodie mentioned that before his initiative artist wwere just dropping music without any active following.

He credited Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, for advising him to start a movement that would increase both his popularity and marketing.

“We started, we started the following but people don’t know that. The thing is sometimes we need to set the record straight. You go and see…If you are doing your checks, if you want to argue go to Twitter to check the date Team Sarkodie was created”, the rapper argued

Sarkodie in setting the record straight asked doubters to go check on Twitter when ”Team Sarkodie” was initiated.

Currently, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have some of the biggest fanbases in the country.