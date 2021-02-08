The CEO of RuffTown records Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet has penned down some sweet words for his ‘darling’ signee Ebony Reigns.

Today 8th February, 2021 marks exactly 3 years since sensational dancehall artiste Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng aka Ebony Reigns died in a gory accident on her way back to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani.

Since she is happens to be the first artiste to push RuffTown records to the limelight in order words cash cow of Bullet, he took to his social media page to remember her.

Sharing a photo of Ebony on his social media timeline, he stated that its being three years since her sudden demise but he is still yet to come terms with that.

He continued that, Ebony is still alive in his heart and that she should continue reigning.

Bullet posted: “It’s been 3 years already! I am yet to believe, you are truly gone.

You will forever be in my heart because in there you are still alive

Keep reigning queen??”

See screenshot below:

Bullet post on Ebony

Before her passing, Ebony was the hottest female artiste who served Ghanaians with some hot bangers including Poison, Sponsor amongst other hit songs.

At the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2018, she emerged as the Artiste of Year and has set a record of being the first female to win such award.

Though she is no more her songs are still getting massive rotation on the airwaves.

May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace.