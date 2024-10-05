I still live in my father’s house & have achieved nothing – Middle aged GH lady cries

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament how her life turned out.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @esthellajam reminisced about how she had set some targets for herself in 2014, hoping that she would have achieved them in the next ten years.

“In 2014, I said in ten years I would live in my house, get a car, just thrive enjoying my life”.

She lamented that the harsh life realities have set in because she has not been able to achieve the targets she set for herself.

This is me in 2024, still in my father’s house. I am just surviving, and I am trying to cut my body lotion. I don’t have lotion to smear on my body,” she said with a smile.

She expressed optimism that her fortunes would turn around for the better. When writing the report, the video raked in over 300 likes and 43 comments.

