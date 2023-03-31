- Advertisement -

Attachment issues are insanely draining, sometimes it doesn’t occur to you the decision you are taking at that moment until you detach.

She knows better than to stay collecting punches but the fear of not finding something better or different is holding her back.



These are the type of people no matter the advice you give to them, they will never leave until they are ready mentally on their own. Such behaviour sprung from abandonment.

A young Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to share a video of her brutalized face.

Although, this lady is suffering both physically and mentally in her relationship but the thought of leaving her boyfriend has never crossed her mind.

In this video which has stirred numerous reactions online, the lady who has been mercilessly beaten by her boyfriend showed off her damaged face and insisted that she’ll never leave her man notwithstanding the number of times he beats her.

She captioned the fast-trending video which has received several angry reactions from social media users as ‘I still love you baby’ while showing her brutalized face with blood stains to the whole world.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the video…

Prisciall Oluchi – The first step in getting out of an abusive relationship is to realize that you have the right to be treated with respect and not be PHYSICALLY or EMOTIONALLY harmed by another person.

LEAVE to LIVE

Altrayd – This girl should be checked. She might need mental care! Some men will put you in a condition that you won’t know who you are anymore

Paulclevvee – From talking stage to Shege stage

Africansingles connect – What causes this type of nonsense most times is the fear of leaving that rich guy that has been supporting her . That is the only reason why a lady will stay in this type of abusive relationship, because no matter how deep you love someone , if he beats you up like this the love will start fading gradually

Just saying my own o.. What do I even know

Brinxexclusive – This is the second time hmmmDefinitely you will go back for the third one

Anyway maybe you are destined to be in a such relationship

