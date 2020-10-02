The unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi known on social media as She_loves_Stonebwoy has finally granted an interview with controversial radio personality Delories Frimpong Manso aka Delay.

According to the Ayisha, before pledging her support to the Stonebwoy she used to be a strong fan of High Grade Family boss Samini and even stole money to support him.

Narrating how she supported Samini, Ayisha revealed that back then when her mother gives her money to be used to purchase food stuffs from the market she takes the money to Samini returns to her mother to tell her the money is lost.

She_loves_Stonebwoy went on to state that during those days she was the only female member of High Grade family and that pushed her to offer more support for the brand Samini then Batman.

Speaking with Delay she revealed that she brought some money to aid Samini’s ‘Gyai Shi’ project and other songs during those days even though it wasn’t enough she added something.

Watch the interview below:

Ayisha disclosed that it was her time with the High Grade Famiy that she got to meet up with Stonebwoy since he was on the same label.

When Stonebwoy decided to leave the label, she decided to follow him as he embark on his personal project and that is how she came up with She_loves_Stonebwoy movement.

She advisied that people who claim to be fans of some artiste are not just to make noise on social media but rather to support the artiste very much like how she did for Samini and now doing for Stonebwoy.