- Advertisement -

Former Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, one of the biggest and popular personality on the screens has come out to say in a new video sighted that he has stopped acting and is never going back to the acting profession again.

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko fires Kumawood actors over his sickness; calls them hypocrites

Bishop Bernard as he is affectionately called in the movie cycles is now a full-time pastor, he has finally laid down his tools not to act again after was reportedly hit with an unknown illness.

In the video sighted, Bishop speaking to his congregation said he’s followed the footsteps of ace actor Majid Michelle to quit acting and dedicate himself to God’s Ministry.

In his sermon, he revealed that he stopped acting because the industry is full of evil. He went on to explain that in acting, one would meet new people especially women every day and almost all of them want to be your friend and if care is not taken you will end up having them in your bed.

“If I have stopped acting, I have stopped because of its full of evil. Every day you would meet different people, every day you would see different girls all of the wants you to become their friends and some of them are coming from the marine sea, they should take their movie” he said in the presence of his congregation.

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mother is trying to kill him-Big Akwes and other Kumawood actors reveal secrets

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

In the video, he delivered a powerful sermon to the congregation. He preached about how a Christian can get a renewal of strength like that of an Eagle when they wait upon the Lord. Bishop Bernard gave a whole lost of testimonies of his life whilst preaching.