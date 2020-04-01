type here...
Home Entertainment I stopped acting because it's full of evil - Bernard Nyarko
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I stopped acting because it’s full of evil – Bernard Nyarko

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Bishop-Benard-Nyarko
Bishop-Benard-Nyarko
- Advertisement -

Former Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, one of the biggest and popular personality on the screens has come out to say in a new video sighted that he has stopped acting and is never going back to the acting profession again.

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko fires Kumawood actors over his sickness; calls them hypocrites

Bishop Bernard as he is affectionately called in the movie cycles is now a full-time pastor, he has finally laid down his tools not to act again after was reportedly hit with an unknown illness.

In the video sighted, Bishop speaking to his congregation said he’s followed the footsteps of ace actor Majid Michelle to quit acting and dedicate himself to God’s Ministry.

In his sermon, he revealed that he stopped acting because the industry is full of evil. He went on to explain that in acting, one would meet new people especially women every day and almost all of them want to be your friend and if care is not taken you will end up having them in your bed.

“If I have stopped acting, I have stopped because of its full of evil. Every day you would meet different people, every day you would see different girls all of the wants you to become their friends and some of them are coming from the marine sea, they should take their movie” he said in the presence of his congregation.

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mother is trying to kill him-Big Akwes and other Kumawood actors reveal secrets

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

In the video, he delivered a powerful sermon to the congregation. He preached about how a Christian can get a renewal of strength like that of an Eagle when they wait upon the Lord. Bishop Bernard gave a whole lost of testimonies of his life whilst preaching.

Previous articleAlleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks silence

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks silence

RASHAD -
Efia Odo, the popular Ghanaian Socialite who has been tagged as the Slay Queen in the alleged Kwesi Arthur Atopa tape has...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests negative for coronavirus after undergoing another test

Mr. Tabernacle -
2 days ago it came out that Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke had tested positive for...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape

RASHAD -
Kwesi Arthur, the popular Ghanaian rapper has finally reacted to the viral Atopa tape alleging to him. In a...
Read more
Entertainment

Fake prophet who falsely accused Rev. Obofuor of eating intestines declared wanted by the Police (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
One pastor identified as Elisha who is currently on the run has been placed on the wanted list of the Ghana Police...
Read more
Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal replies to his fan who claimed to have been neglected at Korle-Bu

Qwame Benedict -
AMG rapper Medikal has finally replied to his fan in Korle-Bu who in our earlier publication revealed that he has been neglected...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
light rain
27.7 ° C
27.7 °
27.7 °
83 %
6.6kmh
68 %
Wed
27 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her newly acquired big booty-Fans go wild

RASHAD -
Known for her beauty and exceptional intelligence, Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah shocker her fans when she miraculously grew some amazing backside and super...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News