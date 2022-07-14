- Advertisement -

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has shocked the whole world, especially her die-hard fans with her most recent deep revelations during an exclusive interview with Naa Ashorkor.

Speaking with Naa Ashokor on the ‘We Got This Africa’ show, Nana Ama Mcbrown recounted the story of how one of her tubes got damaged (the other remaining is not functioning well) and had to be removed surgically before she was finally able to conceive.

She also disclosed during the interview that when she got pregnant, she had to restrain herself from being intimate with her husband for fear of losing the pregnancy.

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she had an agreement with her husband not to mutually enjoy themselves until she delivers.

She said;

“After I broke the news to my husband, he didn’t believe me until I sent a picture of the results to him. Then he called back and opted to pick me up from the hospital to the house.”

When he came, he was smiling and I could see it. We were excited and he said if so, then we weren’t going to have sex. But this was something we weren’t already doing during the IVF process.”

One of my fallopian tubes is removed & the other is not functioning well – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

Until someone opens up about what he/she is going through in private, you may not understand the reason for their actions and inactions. Exactly the tale of actress/presenter Mcbrown.

Nana Ama Mcbrown due to how rich and happy she appears makes it hard for people to believe she has a problem or is dealing with something that she has kept secret all these years.

But well, she has problems just like any other human being. The Movie star has gone deep and finally shared a side of her life she kept to herself and her family for only God knows how long.

Speaking with Naa Ashokor on the 'We Got This Africa' show, Nana Ama Mcbrown recounted the story of how one of her tubes got damaged (the other remaining is not functioning well) and had to be removed surgically before she was finally able to conceive.