type here...
Entertainment

I strongly believe Ralph is bipolar- Rashad explains

By Mzta Churchill

The Chief Executive Officer of GH Page News popularly known by the pseudonym, Rashad has waded into the Rash-Ridge Nurses brouhaha.

Rashad has stated that in as much although he doesn’t approve of what happens in the various hospitals across Ghana, he thinks Ralph has a mental problem.

The popular blogger made the statement when adding his cent to the recent incident that involved the social media activist.

According to Rashad, he stated that Ralph is bipolar and still insists on that.

“Last Monday I made you understand that I strongly believe that Ralph is bipolar”, the blogger stated.

Rashad suggested that instead of engaging in evil bedeviling acts that make him trend for stupid reasons, Ralph should pay much attention to taking his drugs so that he could become a better version of himself.

“He needs to start taking his medication seriously, I have already cleared that part a long time ago. So, I am now coming to talk about what has happened”, Rashad suggested as he continued with his submission.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19kgVFS1wZ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

The nurses were pressing their phones and when I called them, they insulted me- woman reveals her daughter can’t...

Health minister calls for the arrest of Ralph; more details

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
23.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

Western Region Accident

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

Sakawa guys flee after been nabbed at Osun State

Kasoa Another guy's manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

Agradaa and Daughter

Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

Maid
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways