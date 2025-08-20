I strongly believe Ralph is bipolar- Rashad explains

The Chief Executive Officer of GH Page News popularly known by the pseudonym, Rashad has waded into the Rash-Ridge Nurses brouhaha.

Rashad has stated that in as much although he doesn’t approve of what happens in the various hospitals across Ghana, he thinks Ralph has a mental problem.

The popular blogger made the statement when adding his cent to the recent incident that involved the social media activist.

According to Rashad, he stated that Ralph is bipolar and still insists on that.

“Last Monday I made you understand that I strongly believe that Ralph is bipolar”, the blogger stated.

Rashad suggested that instead of engaging in evil bedeviling acts that make him trend for stupid reasons, Ralph should pay much attention to taking his drugs so that he could become a better version of himself.

“He needs to start taking his medication seriously, I have already cleared that part a long time ago. So, I am now coming to talk about what has happened”, Rashad suggested as he continued with his submission.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19kgVFS1wZ/?mibextid=wwXIfr